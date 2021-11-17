Volkswagen T-Roc (facelift), with new design and features, revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Nov 17, 2021, 01:08 pm

Volkswagen reveals its T-Roc (facelift) crossover

German automaker Volkswagen has revealed the facelifted iteration of its T-Roc crossover for the year 2022. The car has a refreshed design and an upmarket cabin with a host of new features including a digital instrument cluster. Under the hood, the vehicle is available with a choice of petrol as well as diesel engines. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does the story matter?

Since its debut four years ago, more than one million units of the Volkswagen T-Roc have been sold globally. Even in India, the 2021 model has been sold out completely and the brand has stopped accepting bookings for this year. The facelifted model is expected to boost demand. If it comes to India, it will emerge as a formidable competitor in the market.

Exteriors

The car has LED headlights and alloy wheels

The Volkswagen T-Roc (facelift) has a sculpted bonnet, a blacked-out grille bisected by a light bar, sleek matrix headlights, fog lamps with LEDs, and a wide air vent. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and redesigned 17- to 19-inch alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, and wrap-around taillamps with dynamic turn signals grace the rear.

Interiors

The vehicle gets a flat-bottom steering wheel and multiple airbags

The Volkswagen T-Roc (facelift) has a spacious cabin, featuring touch-sensitive climate controls, a dual-tone dashboard, a redesigned center console with lowered air vents, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a digital instrument cluster and a 9.2-inch MIB3 touchscreen infotainment system with support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Multiple airbags ensure the safety of the passengers.

Performance

Petrol and diesel engine options are offered

Volkswagen T-Roc (facelift) is available with a 110hp, 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine; a 150hp, 1.5-liter TSI mill; a 190hp, 2.0-liter TSI motor, and two 2.0-liter TDI diesel engines that make 115hp and 150hp, depending on the variant. The top-spec T-Roc R packs a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol motor that churns out 300hp/400Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Information

Volkswagen T-Roc (facelift): Pricing and availability

In the UK, the Volkswagen T-Roc (facelift) will be up for grabs from next year and is expected to carry a starting price-tag of around £22,500 (roughly Rs. 22.4 lakh). However, details regarding its availability in India have not been disclosed.