Maruti Suzuki Celerio (manual) review: Should you buy it?

Written by Somnath Chatterjee Twitter Published on Nov 17, 2021, 11:28 am

We have finally driven the second-generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio and this hatchback will be retailed via the company's Arena chain of dealerships. While consumers are increasingly gravitating toward subcompact SUVs, demand for fuel efficient small cars is still high due to the ever increasing fuel prices. Hence, the all-new Celerio is indeed an important car for India's largest automaker. Here's our review.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The previous-generation Celerio was a hugely popular car and understandably, Maruti Suzuki chose to revive that name plate. The new Celerio is slotted below the Swift and is aimed at a younger demographic while continuing to focus on crucial parameters like fuel efficiency. This story will help you understand the hatchback in a detailed manner.

Exteriors

The car looks more premium than its previous version

The new-generation Celerio is easily identified by its sculpted design language and a less boxy silhouette. While sporting the same length as its predecessor, the hatchback is wider and looks more premium than before. We also like the new face with the bigger headlamps while the dark grey 15-inch alloy wheels on the top-tier variant we tested further enhances the stance.

Interiors

Design-wise, the interiors are much more modern

Compared to the dated interiors of the last-generation Celerio, the new one makes a big leap forward with its modern design. Quality has also been improved albeit hard plastics are still being used liberally since this is an entry-level small car. That said, we like the design of the AC vents and the silver accents add some contrast to the all-black cabin theme.

Space

A longer wheelbase allows for more space in the cabin

Armed with a longer wheelbase, the all-new Celerio feels much more spacious and practical now. Cabin space at the rear has been vastly improved with excellent headroom as well as legroom on offer. The rear seat can accommodate three people. The seats are thin in terms of cushioning but have adequate support. Boot capacity has also been increased to 313-liter.

Features

From a height adjustable driver's seat to electrically adjustable ORVMs

The equipment list on the new Celerio has been suitably increased with the inclusion of a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, smartphone connectivity, a new instrument cluster with a digital screen layout, an engine start-stop button, a height adjustable driver's seat, and electrically adjustable ORVMs. You also get steering-mounted controls, dual airbags and rear parking sensors. However, it lacks a rear-view camera.

Performance

New petrol powertrain brings in more refinement and performance

The Celerio comes with a new 1.0-liter petrol motor with DualJet technology. It develops 66hp/89Nm but do not be fooled by these numbers since this new motor brings much more refinement and performance to the table. Power delivery is surprisingly smooth for an engine of this size while the car feels quick. The 5-speed manual gearbox also has a precise shift quality.

Ride quality

New platform enhances driving dynamics and improves high-speed stability

Being based on the HEARTECT platform has certainly played a big part in transforming the dynamics of the Celerio. High-speed stability has been improved and there is less body roll now. The car feels agile with only the low-speed ride quality being a bit firm. The new Celerio also gets an idle start-stop feature and that helps to get a fuel efficiency of 25km/l.

Our verdict

Is it worth your money?

The top-end petrol manual version as tested here costs Rs. 6.44 lakh (ex-showroom) and while it is a significant hike over the previous-generation model, the new Celerio justifies the pricing with its revamped styling, new powertrain, and enhanced equipment list. It is an accomplished entry-level hatchback but we will have to wait and watch if it can beat subcompact SUV rivals in its price-range.