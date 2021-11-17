Mercedes-AMG A 45 S unveiled in India; launching November 19

Mercedes-AMG A 45 S goes official in India

As the latest addition to its A-Class line-up in India, German automaker Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the AMG A 45 S hatchback. It will be launched here on November 19. The vehicle flaunts an aggressive look and has a luxurious cabin with a bevy of tech-based features. It runs on a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that makes 416hp of power. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The Mercedes-AMG A 45 S debuted in the global markets in 2019 and is powered by the world's most powerful 4-cylinder series production engine. The hatchback has been found testing in India for quite some time and has been brought here as a completely built unit (CBU). It will attract enthusiasts with its good looks and excellent performance.

Exteriors

The car has a Panamericana grille and 19-inch wheels

The Mercedes-AMG A 45 S has a sculpted bonnet, an AMG-style Panamericana grille, large air vents, narrow LED headlights, and a prominent front splitter. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, sharp body lines, and 19-inch blacked-out alloy wheels. A pronounced diffuser, wrap-around taillamps, a window wiper, and four exhaust tips grace the hatchback's rear end.

Information

It runs on a 416hp, 2.0-liter engine

Mercedes-AMG A 45 S draws power from a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that makes 416hp/500Nm. The mill is linked to an 8-speed DCT gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. It can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3.9 seconds.

Interiors

The hatchback gets a Burmester audio system and head-up display

Mercedes-AMG A 45 S has a head-up display, ambient lighting, bucket-style sport seats, circular AC vents, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel wrapped in Nappa leather or DINAMICA microfiber. It houses a Burmester sound system, a digital instrument cluster with three display styles, and an MBUX infotainment system with support for voice commands. Multiple airbags and active lane-keeping assistance ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

Mercedes-AMG A 45 S: Pricing and availability

Mercedes-Benz will reveal the pricing and availability details of the AMG A 45 S hatchback in India at the time of its launch. However, the car is likely to sport a price-figure of around Rs. 80 lakh (ex-showroom).