2021 Aprilia SR 125 v/s TVS Ntorq 125: A comparison

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Nov 17, 2021, 10:48 am

Aprilia has launched the latest iteration of its SR 125 scooter in India. It has a sporty look and boasts plenty of upgraded features such as all-LED lighting, an LCD instrument cluster, a longer seat, and a more powerful engine. The two-wheeler is worth comparing with its key rival, the TVS Ntorq 125, which is one of the best selling scooters in the country.

Why does this story matter?

Aprilia has improved the 2021 model of the SR 125 with some nifty features to attract buyers in the premium scooter category. But do these changes justify the SR 125's high price-tag? The two-wheeler market in India is flooded with some capable scooters and it remains to be seen if the new Aprilia SR 125 can beat its rivals.

Design

TVS Ntorq 125 weighs marginally less

2021 Aprilia SR 125 TVS Ntorq 125

Both the 2021 Aprilia SR 125 and TVS Ntorq 125 feature a slim body, a headlight-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, and a pillion grab rail. The former sits on a tubular chassis while the latter is built on an underbone frame. Aprilia 125 has a marginally bigger fuel tank (6-liter v/s 5.7-liter) and at 118kg, it weighs 2kg more than the Ntorq 125.

Features

TVS Ntorq gets a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster

The new Aprilia SR 125 is equipped with an LCD instrument cluster, all-LED lighting setup, and 14-inch alloy wheels wrapped in CEAT tires. However, it lacks Bluetooth connectivity. In comparison, the TVS Ntorq also sports a full-LED arrangement for lighting and a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, navigation assist, and alerts for incoming calls and messages. It rides on 12-inch alloy wheels.

Engine

Both the scooters get a CVT gearbox

The Aprilia SR 125 is fueled by a 124.45cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that makes 9.78hp of power and 9.7Nm of peak torque. The TVS Ntorq 125 is powered by a 124.8cc, air-cooled mill that generates 10.06hp of power and 10.8Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on both the two-wheelers are handled by a CVT gearbox.

Safety

They are equipped with telescopic forks up front

The 2021 Aprilia SR 125 and TVS Ntorq 125 house a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel. For braking, they get single-channel ABS and synchronized braking system, respectively. Suspension duties on both the vehicles are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a single spring on the rear end.

Our verdict

Which one is better?

The new Aprilia SR 125 is priced at Rs. 1,07,595 while the TVS Ntorq 125 starts at Rs. 73,270 (both prices, ex-showroom). The Ntorq 125 is clearly a better option. It has a sportier design, a Bluetooth-enabled instrument console, and even packs a more powerful engine. And you get all that at a significantly lower price.