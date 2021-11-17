Aston Martin DBX Straight-Six, with Mercedes-Benz-sourced engine, debuts in China

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Nov 17, 2021, 12:30 am

Aston Martin reveals its DBX Straight-Six SUV in China

British automaker Aston Martin has revealed its DBX Straight-Six SUV for the Chinese market. The vehicle looks similar to the standard DBX but gets performance upgrades such as an adaptive air suspension and a limited-slip rear differential sourced from Mercedes-AMG. Under the hood, it is powered by a 3.0-liter, hybridized, turbocharged petrol engine and has a top-speed of 259km/h. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does the story matter?

The DBX Straight-Six is Aston Martin's first 6-cylinder model in more than 20 years and is fueled by a compact and efficient Mercedes-Benz-sourced engine. In China, the luxury SUV carries a hefty price-tag and its bookings are open. If the model turns out to be a success, it might also be introduced in the international markets.

Exteriors

The car has LED headlights and a large grille

Aston Martin DBX Straight-Six has a sculpted hood with vents, a large grille with horizontal slats, and eye-shaped LED headlights with DRLs. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, sharp body lines, and 21- to 23-inch designer wheels. A raked windscreen, wrap-around LED taillamps, and dual exhaust tips are available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, it is 5,039mm long and 2,220mm wide.

Interiors

The SUV gets six airbags and adjustable front seats

Aston Martin DBX Straight-Six has a luxurious 5-seater cabin, featuring auto climate control, rear AC vents, ambient lighting, adjustable front seats, key-less entry, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. It houses a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. ABS, six airbags, EBD, traction control, a rear-view camera, and hill assist ensure the safety of the passengers.

Performance

It runs on a 435hp, 3.0-liter engine

Aston Martin DBX Straight-Six runs on a 3.0-liter, hybridized, turbo-petrol engine that makes 435hp/520Nm and is linked to a 9-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 5.4 seconds and hits a top-speed of 259km/h. A carbon fiber driveshaft, electronically-controlled anti-roll bars, limited-slip rear differential, and an adaptive air suspension ensure better performance.

Information

Aston Martin DBX Straight-Six: Pricing and availability

In China, the Aston Martin DBX Straight-Six sports a starting price-figure of CNY 1.9 million (around Rs. 2.21 crore), and its bookings have commenced. The SUV could be introduced in international markets if the company gets a good response from buyers.