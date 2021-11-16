2021 Aprilia SR 125, SR 160 scooters launched in India

Aprilia launches its new SR 125 and SR 160 scooters

Italian automaker Aprilia has launched the 2021 versions of its SR 125 and SR 160 scooters in India. They carry a starting price-tag of Rs. 1,07,595. The vehicles have a sporty design and sport a digital instrument cluster as well as an LED headlight. They draw power from a BS6-compliant single-cylinder, air-cooled, 3-valve engine. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does the story matter?

The new Aprilia SR 125 and SR 160 arrive as better equipped scooters than the outgoing models and the sharper styling should attract young buyers. The former is available in a single variant, while the latter is offered in three versions, namely, Standard, Carbon, and Race. The scooters are bound to increase competition in the premium scooter segment in India.

Design

The scooters have 14-inch alloy wheels and full-LED lighting

The 2021 Aprilia SR 125 and SR 160 have a headlight-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a split-style seat with a pillion grab rail, knuckle guards, and an upswept exhaust. The scooters pack an LCD instrument cluster, a full-LED setup for lighting, and ride on 14-inch alloy wheels shod in CEAT tires. However, there is no support for Bluetooth connectivity.

Information

They are fueled by single-cylinder, air-cooled engines

The 2021 Aprilia SR 125 is powered by a 124.45cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, 3-valve engine that generates 9.78hp of power and 9.7Nm of torque. The SR 160 is fueled by a 160.03cc, single-cylinder mill that makes 10.86hp/11.6Nm. Both the scooters get a CVT gearbox.

Safety

They have telescopic forks on the front

The new Aprilia SR 125 and SR 160 are equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel. The former gets combined braking system while the latter offers single-channel ABS. Suspension duties on both the scooters are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a single spring on the rear end.

Information

How much do they cost?

In India, the new Aprilia SR 125 carries a price-tag of Rs. 1,07,595 whereas the SR 160 sports a price-figure of Rs. 1,17,494 (both prices, ex-showroom, Pune). The scooters take on the Yamaha Aerox 155.