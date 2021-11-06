Bookings for Volkswagen T-Roc shut down; sold out for 2021

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Nov 06, 2021, 03:02 pm

Volkswagen halts bookings for T-Roc in India

Volkswagen has stopped accepting bookings for its T-Roc SUV in India, suggesting that the car has been sold out for the rest of this year. It comes as a completely built-up unit to the country and costs Rs. 21.35 lakh. The car gets an attractive design, a tech-forward cabin, and a turbocharged petrol engine linked to a DSG gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It sports full-LED lighting and an integrated antenna

Volkswagen T-Roc has a wheelbase of 2,590mm

The Volkswagen T-Roc features a muscular bonnet, a horizontal slat chrome-surrounded large blacked-out grille, and sleek LED headlamps with LED DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels with arches. An integrated antenna, roof-mounted spoiler, and wrap-around LED taillamps are available on the rear section of the vehicle.

Information

A 148hp engine fuels the car

The Volkswagen T-Roc is powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol motor that produces 148hp of power and 250Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 7-speed DSG.

Interiors

It flaunts a panoramic sunroof and 2-zone climate control

The Volkswagen T-Roc gets a 5-seater cabin with ambient lighting, 2-zone automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a panoramic sunroof. It also houses a fully-digital instrument console and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Six airbags, lane-keep assist, tire pressure monitoring, and front as well as rear parking sensors are offered for safety.

Information

Volkswagen T-Roc: Pricing and availability

The Volkswagen T-Roc carries a price-tag of Rs. 21.35 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. It has currently gone out of stock and the company is yet to reveal if the same model will be continued the next year or a revised version will be introduced.