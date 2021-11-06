Norton Motorcycles unveils V4SV bike with a 185hp engine

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Nov 06, 2021, 12:15 am

Norton V4SV unveiled in two color options

Norton Motorcycles has introduced a new V-series superbike, the V4SV, which replaces the V4SS. It gets similar styling features as the V4SS and offers a sporty design, Ohlins suspension setup, and a host of electronic rider aids including a rear-view camera and an "Engine Mode" adjustment. The motorbike is equipped with a 1,200cc V4 engine. Here's our roundup.

Design

It has a fuel capacity of 15 liters

Norton V4SV has a wheelbase of 1,434mm

The Norton V4SV sits on an aluminium tube frame and features a fully-faired design with a transparent windscreen, a muscular 15-liter fuel tank, a rider-only saddle, and an upswept exhaust. It also sports a 6.0-inch TFT display, a rear-view camera, carbon-fiber BST wheels, and an all-LED lighting setup. The two-wheeler comes in Manx Silver and carbon fiber bodywork choices.

Information

A V4 engine fuels the vehicle

The Norton V4SV draws power from a 1,200cc, liquid-cooled motor that produces 185hp of maximum power at 12,500rpm and 125Nm of peak torque at 9,000rpm. Transmission details are unknown at the moment.

Safety

Disc brakes ensure safety of the rider

For the rider's safety, the Norton V4SV is equipped with Brembo disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. Information about ABS is still under the wraps. The suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by fully adjustable Ohlins NIX30 forks on the front and a TTXGP mono-shock unit on the rear side.

Information

Norton V4SV: Pricing and availability

Details about the pricing and availability of the Norton V4SV are unknown as of now. As for its India availability, it is unlikely to make its way here. If at all it does, only a limited number of units will be up for grabs.