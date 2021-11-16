Kia KY to break cover in India on December 16

Kia to unveil new SUV on December 16

South Korean automaker Kia Motors will unveil a new car (internally codenamed KY) in India on December 16. It might be called Carens at the time of launch. The vehicle will have an SUV-like design and a spacious cabin with three rows of seats. Under the hood, it will be available with a choice of petrol and diesel engines. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does the story matter?

The Kia KY will be manufactured in India and exported to other countries. It should be up for grabs by early next year. Once the KY goes on sale here, it will take on rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki XL6 (facelift) and Hyundai ALCAZAR. Hyundai is also working on a derivative of this car for Indonesia. It might be called Stargazer.

Exteriors

The car will flaunt a black grille and wrap-around taillights

The Kia KY is expected to have a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out grille surrounded by chrome, a wide air dam, and narrow LED headlights with DRLs. It should be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, and wrap-around taillamps will grace the rear end. Its wheelbase should also be longer than the Seltos.

Information

Petrol and diesel engine options should be offered

Kia KY might run on a 1.5-liter petrol engine that makes 113.4hp/144Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel mill that generates 113.4hp/250Nm. Transmission duties on the car should be handled by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle will get a rear-view camera and multiple airbags

The Kia KY is likely to have a spacious cabin with three rows of seats, auto climate control, key-less entry, cruise control, parking sensors, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should pack a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. The safety of the passengers should be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, an engine immobilizer, and a rear-view camera.

Information

Kia KY: Pricing and availability

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the Kia KY in India will be disclosed at the time of launch. However, it should carry a premium over the Seltos which starts at Rs. 9.95 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).