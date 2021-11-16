Prior to unveiling, SKODA KAROQ (facelift) previewed in design sketches

SKODA reveals design sketches of facelifted KAROQ SUV

Czech automaker SKODA will reveal the facelifted version of its KAROQ SUV on November 30. In the latest development, the brand has released sketches of the car, highlighting key design details. The images suggest that it will have a wider grille, narrower headlights, designer wheels, a black diffuser on the rear, and new taillamps. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does the story matter?

The SKODA KAROQ is receiving an update after four years and it will flaunt a refreshed design as well as new features. The car was sold in India as a completely built unit (CBU) till earlier this year but was discontinued after the KUSHAQ's arrival. If the four-wheeler is reintroduced here, the competition in the market is bound to increase.

Exteriors

The car will have a chrome-surrounded grille and roof rails

The SKODA KAROQ (facelift) will have a chrome-surrounded hexagonal grille with vertical slats, a sculpted hood, sleek headlights, a wide air vent, and fog lamps. It will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer wheels. A refreshed rear apron with a black diffuser, wrap-around LED taillights, and a longer spoiler will also be available.

Information

Petrol and diesel engine options should be available

In India, the facelifted SKODA KAROQ might run on a 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that makes 149.5hp/250Nm. The motor should be linked to a 7-speed DSG gearbox and an optional all-wheel-drive system. Diesel engine options should also be available in the global markets.

Interiors

The SUV will provide a 5-seater cabin

The facelifted SKODA KAROQ is expected to have a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring a sunroof, automatic climate control, eight speakers, electrically-adjustable seats, and a leather-wrapped power steering wheel. It should house an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. For safety, nine airbags, a rear-view camera, ABS, EBD, and "Follow Me Home" headlamps might be available.

Information

SKODA KAROQ: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the facelifted SKODA KAROQ will be announced at the time of unveiling. If it comes to India, it should carry a premium over the discontinued model that was priced at Rs. 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom).