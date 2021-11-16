Prior to unveiling, new Suzuki S-Cross previewed in spy shot

New Suzuki S-Cross spied; design details revealed

Japanese automaker Suzuki will reveal the new-generation version of its S-Cross SUV on November 25. In the latest development, an image of the car has been leaked, revealing important design details. The picture suggests that it will have a boxy look, featuring tri-beam headlamps, a silvered skid plate, multi-spoke wheels, and a redesigned front bumper. Here are more details.

Suzuki has been working on the new S-Cross for quite some time and it should arrive in India as Maruti Suzuki S-Cross. The car might be built on an updated version of the Global C platform and will bear some resemblance to the Maruti Suzuki XL6 sold in India. Its debut will increase competition in the compact SUV segment.

Exteriors

The car will flaunt a black grille and LED headlights

The new Suzuki S-Cross will have a muscular hood, a large blacked-out grille with a honeycomb mesh pattern and a thick chrome strip, sleek tri-beam LED headlamps, a redesigned front bumper with new fog lamp housings, and a silvered skid plate. It will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, black cladding, and multi-spoke wheels. Wrap-around taillights should be available on the rear.

It will be powered by a 1.4-liter mild-hybrid powertrain

The new S-Cross is expected to run on a 1.4-liter turbocharged BoosterJet petrol engine with 48V mild-hybrid technology. The mill should be paired to a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox and an AllGrip Select all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors

The SUV might get five seats and multiple airbags

The upcoming Suzuki S-Cross is expected to have a redesigned 5-seater cabin with new materials, auto climate control, parking sensors, cruise control, key-less entry, and a power steering wheel. It should house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers will be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, an engine immobilizer, and a rear-view camera.

Suzuki S-Cross: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the new-generation Suzuki S-Cross will be revealed at the time of launch. When the car comes to India, it will carry a premium over the current model, which begins at Rs. 8.59 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).