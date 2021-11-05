Ducati Hypermotard 950 teased; to be launched in India soon

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Nov 05, 2021, 11:45 am

Ducati Hypermotard 950's launch in India imminent

Ducati India has teased an upcoming motorbike on its social media handles. It is expected to be the Hypermotard 950 and should be launched here soon. The premium two-wheeler has an aggressive design and gets several electronic riding aids. It draws power from a 937cc, Testastretta, V-twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates 114hp of maximum power. Here are more details.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the teaser

Design

The bike has knuckle guards and full-LED lighting

Ducati Hypermotard 950 sits on a trellis frame and has a sloping fuel tank with extensions, removable footpegs, a tapered aluminium handlebar with LED blinkers integrated on the knuckle guards, a prominent beak, and twin under-seat exhausts. The bike packs a 4.3-inch TFT instrument cluster, an all-LED lighting setup, and a USB power socket. It rides on 17-inch wheels and gets a flat seat.

Information

It is powered by a 112hp, 937cc engine

Ducati Hypermotard 950 runs on a Euro5-compliant, 937cc Testastretta 11-degree, liquid-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 114hp at 9,000rpm and a peak torque of 96Nm at 7,250rpm.

Safety

It gets several riding aids

In terms of safety equipment, the Ducati Hypermotard 950 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with traction control, cornering ABS, wheelie control, and riding modes. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by 45mm Marzocchi forks on the front side and a Sachs mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Ducati Hypermotard 950: Pricing and availability

Ducati will reveal the pricing and availability details of the Hypermotard 950 in India at the time of its launch. However, it is likely to sport a price figure of around Rs. 12.5 lakh (ex-showroom).