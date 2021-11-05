2021 Honda RS-X debuts in Malaysia in three shades

Honda has revealed its 2021 RS-X in Malaysia

Japanese automaker Honda has revealed its 2021 RS-X motorcycle cub in Malaysia. Its arrival in India seems unlikely. The two-wheeler has an aggressive design and is available with an LCD instrument cluster as well as full-LED illumination. Under the hood, it draws power from a 149cc, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 15.78hp. Here are more details.

Design

The two-wheeler is offered in three color options

The 2021 Honda RS-X has a headlight-mounted front apron, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. It packs an all-LED lighting setup, an LCD instrument cluster, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. The vehicle has a seat height of 795mm and weighs 122kg. It is available in three shades, namely Tri-color edition, Lemon Ice Yellow, and Candy Caribbean Sea Blue.

Information

It is fueled by a 16hp, 149cc engine

Under the hood, the 2021 Honda RS-X runs on a 149cc, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 15.78hp and a peak torque of 13.6Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

It gets telescopic front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Honda RS-X motorcycle cub is equipped with disc brakes on both the front as well as rear wheels. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit with adjustable preload on the rear end.

Information

2021 Honda RS-X: Pricing and availability

In Malaysia, the 2021 Honda RS-X sports a price figure of RM 8,688 (around Rs. 1.56 lakh). This vehicle is sold exclusively in Southeast Asian markets and is unlikely to make its way to India.