Meet Ekonk, the fastest car made in India to date

Mumbai-based Vazirani Automotive has revealed its Ekonk supercar. It is unclear whether it will head to production or remain a fancy prototype. The lightweight vehicle has a futuristic design, a single-seater cabin, and draws power from an electric powertrain. With a 0-100km/h time of just 2.54 seconds, it is claimed to be the fastest car made in India yet. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has LED lighting and a glossy red paintwork

The Vazirani Ekonk has a lengthy bonnet, a full-width LED light bar, a prominent air dam, and a glossy red paint job. On the sides, it is flanked by flared wheel arches, designer front wheels, and rear wheels with covers featuring 'EK' lettering. Five full-width LED light stripes grace the rear end. The car has a carbon-fiber body and tips the scales at 738kg.

Information

It gets a racing-type steering wheel

The Vazirani Ekonk has a single-seater cabin with a racing-type steering wheel and a digital driver's display. However, there is no windscreen to protect the passenger from dust or projectiles when driving at high speeds.

Performance

It is fueled by a 722hp electric powertrain

Vazirani Ekonk draws power from an electric powertrain that features a battery pack with DiCo air-cooling technology. The tech is based on biomimicry, meaning it is modelled on some animals that use special materials or systems to regulate their body temperature. The powertrain generates 722hp of power and allows the supercar to accelerate from 0-100km/h in 2.54 seconds.

Information

Vazirani Ekonk: Availability

The Vazirani Ekonk is currently a prototype and might not head to production. If it does, it will be available to select customers in 2023. Some of the car's tech might also make its way to the production version of the Shul hypercar.