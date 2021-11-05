Lifan KPM150 Cafe, with BMW R nineT-inspired looks, goes official

Lifan KPM150 Cafe debuts in China

Chinese automaker Lifan Technology has launched the KPM150 Cafe motorcycle in its home country. It will not arrive in India. The cafe racer flaunts a BMW R nineT-inspired look and gets an LCD instrument cluster as well as a USB charging port. It draws power from a 149cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

The bike has bar-end mirrors and alloy wheels

The Lifan KPM150 Cafe sits on a single-downtube frame and has rear-set footpegs, clip-on handlebars, chequered flag livery, bar-end mirrors, a ribbed seat with a pillion cowl, and an upswept stainless steel exhaust. It packs an all-LED lighting setup, an LCD instrument console, a USB charging port, and rides on alloy wheels. It has a fuel storage capacity of 13 liters.

It is fueled by a 17hp, 149cc engine

Lifan KPM150 Cafe runs on a 149cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 17.42hp at 9,500rpm and a torque of 14.5Nm at 7,500rpm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox and allows the vehicle to clock a top-speed of over 95km/h.

It gets a rear mono-shock unit

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Lifan KPM150 Cafe is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It also gets ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the cafe racer bike are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Lifan KPM150 Cafe: Pricing and availability

In China, the non-ABS version of the Lifan KPM150 Cafe carries a price tag of CNY 11,980 (around Rs. 1.39 lakh) while the ABS variant sports a price figure of CNY 13,180 (roughly Rs. 1.53 lakh). It will not be sold in India.