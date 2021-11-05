ASEAN NCAP awards 5-star safety rating to new Honda Civic

New-generation Honda Civic gets 5-star ASEAN NCAP rating

The latest generation of Honda Civic has undergone a crash test by the ASEAN New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) and has been awarded an impressive 5-star rating. The sedan has scored 29.28 out of 32 points in adult occupant protection and 46.72 out of 51 points in child occupant protection. Overall, it has achieved a score of 83.47. Here's our roundup of the car.

The rear spoiler is integrated in the boot lid

The 11th-generation Honda Civic features a revised design with glossy paint work, a minimalistic grille on top of a larger radiator grille, and sleek LED headlamps, fog lamps, and LED DRLs. On the sides, it gets a sloping roofline, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 16/17/18-inch wheels. A boot lid-integrated spoiler and wrap-around taillamps are available on the rear.

Two engine options are on offer

The new-generation Honda Civic comes with a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated petrol motor that makes 160hp/187Nm and a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol mill that generates 182hp/240Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a CVT gearbox.

The infotainment panel supports Android Auto

There are new airbags and a traffic jam assist for safety

The Honda Civic offers a spacious cabin with a honeycomb pattern on the dashboard, a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, and physical knobs for the climate control system. It also packs either a 7.0-inch MID analog console or a 10.2-inch LCD screen for instrumentation and a 7.0/9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment display, depending upon the variant. The infotainment system supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

New Honda Civic: Pricing

The new-generation Honda Civic is not available in India as of now. However, in Thailand, it has been launched at a starting price of THB 964,900 (roughly Rs. 21.54 lakh).