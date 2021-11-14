Prior to launch in India, Mercedes-AMG A 45 S teased

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Nov 14, 2021, 06:38 pm

Mercedes-AMG A 45 S hatchback teased in India

Mercedes-Benz India has teased its AMG A 45 S model on social media, hinting at its imminent launch in the country. The four-wheeler has an eye-catching design and an upmarket cabin with a host of features. Under the hood, it draws power from a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine and boasts a top-speed of 270km/h. Here are more details.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the teaser

An instant rush of speed and power is on its way. Stay tuned to know more. #InstantThrill #AMGA45s pic.twitter.com/iC20aLv1gG — Mercedes-Benz India (@MercedesBenzInd) November 13, 2021

Takeaways

Why does the story matter?

The Mercedes-AMG A 45 S was unveiled in 2019 and is fueled by the world's most powerful 4-cylinder series production engine. It has been spied testing in India for quite some time and will be brought here in limited numbers as a completely built unit (CBU). The vehicle's good looks and excellent performance will surely draw in buyers.

Exteriors

The car has 19-inch wheels and large rear wing

The Mercedes-AMG A 45 S has a sculpted hood, a Panamericana grille, sleek swept-back headlamps, and blacked-out air vents. On the sides, the hatchback is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 19-inch alloy wheels. A large roof-mounted wing, wrap-around taillights, a window wiper, and four exhaust tips are available on the rear section.

Information

It runs on a 415hp, 2.0-liter engine

Mercedes-AMG A 45 S draws power from a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine linked to an 8-speed DCT gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. The motor makes 415hp/500Nm. The hatchback can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 3.9 seconds and has a top-speed of 270km/h.

Interiors

The vehicle gets six airbags and USB chargers

The Mercedes-AMG A 45 S has a luxurious cabin, featuring 2-zone auto climate control, sports seats, parking sensors, ambient lighting, USB chargers, and a multifunctional flat-bottom steering wheel with cruise control. Six airbags, a rear-view camera, and geofencing alert ensure the safety of the passengers. It also houses a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Information

Mercedes-AMG A 45 S: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S in India will be disclosed at the time of launch. However, it is expected to sport a price-tag of around Rs. 80 lakh (ex-showroom).