Porsche Macan v/s Range Rover Velar: Which one is better?

Porsche Macan v/s Range Rover Velar: A buyer's guide

German automaker Porsche launched its facelifted Macan SUV in India. The car has an eye-catching design, a luxurious cabin with many tech-based features, and is offered with a choice of two petrol engines. At a price-point of around Rs. 83 lakh, the four-wheeler goes against the appealing Range Rover Velar. But which one should you buy? Let us take a look.

The Porsche Macan has received its second mid-life update and offers new-age facilities like voice control. It was supposed to be launched here earlier this year but got postponed due to the pandemic. The Range Rover Velar is a locally-assembled SUV that is offered in a single R-Dynamic S trim. It is loaded to the brim with tech-based features.

Exteriors

The Velar has greater proportions and looks more imposing

The Range Rover Velar is longer, taller, and wider than the new Porsche Macan. It has a large mesh grille, multi-spoke wheels, and dual exhaust tips. The Macan flaunts a rectangular black grille, LED headlamps with Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), 18-inch alloy wheels, and quad exhausts. Its wheelbase is also less than the Velar (2,807mm v/s 2,874mm).

Interiors

The Velar's cabin has a more premium feel

Both the Range Rover Velar and Porsche Macan offer a luxurious cabin with a multifunctional steering wheel and seating capacity for five passengers. The former flaunts a dual-tone dashboard with silver accents, a humongous center console with a touchscreen placed on it, and lighting on the doors. The Macan has a blacked-out finish with an analog clock and touch-sensitive controls.

Features

From an air ionizer to Wi-Fi hotspot technology

Both the Macan and Velar offer auto climate control, cruise control, rear parking sensors, key-less entry, six airbags, and front seats with memory function. They house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Velar has an air ionizer with a PM2.5 filter and a 12-speaker Meridian audio system, while the Macan gets voice control and Wi-Fi hotspot technology.

Performance

The Macan is only available with petrol engine choices

Porsche Macan runs on a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 261hp/400Nm and a 2.9-liter V6 petrol mill offered in two tunes: 375hp/520Nm and 434hp/550Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The Range Rover Velar is fueled by a 2.0-liter petrol motor that generates 247hp/365Nm and a 2.0-liter diesel engine that makes 201hp/430Nm. The mills are paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Our verdict

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Porsche Macan starts at Rs. 83.21 lakh, while both the petrol and diesel versions of the Range Rover Velar are priced at Rs. 83.33 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi). Both the cars are solid offerings but our vote goes to the Velar because it has better looks, more opulence, plenty of features, and is also available with a diesel engine.