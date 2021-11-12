Porsche announces Macan SUV in India at Rs. 83.21 lakh

Porsche Macan (facelift) launched in India

Porsche has launched the facelifted model of its Macan SUV in the Indian market. It is priced starting at Rs. 83.21 lakh and is offered in Macan, Macan S, and Macan GTS trims. It was announced in the global markets in July this year and comes with a few cosmetic upgrades, improved performance, and two engine options. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

This is the second mid-life update received by the Macan SUV. The facelifted model gets new-age features such as voice control and Wi-Fi hotspot. It was scheduled to debut in India earlier this year, however, the launch got delayed due to the pandemic. The Macan (facelift) locks horns with luxury SUVs like the Range Rover Velar and Volvo XC90.

Exteriors

The car has LED headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System

2021 Porsche Macan comes in 14 colorways

Porsche Macan (facelift) features a bold profile with a muscular bonnet, a rectangular black grille, a narrow air inlet, and LED headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS). On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, dual-tone mirrors, and 19/20/21-inch star-shaped wheels. A roof-mounted spoiler, a full-width taillight, and quad exhaust tips are available on the rear section.

Information

Two petrol engine choices are on offer

The Porsche Macan (facelift) is available with a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol motor that makes 261hp/400Nm and a 2.9-liter V6 petrol mill that comes in two states of tunes: 375hp/520Nm and 434hp/550Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors

Inside, physical buttons have been replaced with touch-sensitive controls

The new Porsche Macan offers a redesigned cabin with leather seats, a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, a revamped center console, an analog clock, and touch controls instead of physical buttons. It also houses a 10.9-inch Full-HD touchscreen console with support for Apple CarPlay, voice control, Wi-Fi hotspot, and Porsche Connect app. Multiple airbags and a rear-view camera are provided for safety.

Information

Porsche Macan (facelift): Pricing and availability

In India, the Porsche Macan (facelift) comes with a starting price-tag of Rs. 83.21 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the SUV have commenced while deliveries are slated to begin next year.