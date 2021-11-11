Volvo launches 2021 XC90 in India at Rs. 90 lakh

Volvo has introduced the latest version of its XC90 luxury SUV in India with a price-tag of Rs. 89.9 lakh. It has an imposing design with a premium and tech-forward cabin that offers an advanced air purifier as well as heated front seats. The vehicle runs on a mild-hybrid powertrain which is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Here are more details.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Volvo has updated its XC90 luxury car in India to take on rivals like the Mercedes-Benz GLS, BMW X7, and Land Rover Discovery. The flagship SUV from the Swedish marque also benefits from a mild-hybrid powertrain which will attract customers who are looking for higher efficiency cars with an improved fuel economy as well as reduced emissions.

Exteriors

The car sports long taillights and a flat roofline

The 2021 Volvo XC90 features a sculpted bonnet, a chromed grille, sleek headlights, a narrow air dam, and a flat roofline. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, neat character lines, body-colored ORVMs, and designer wheels with flared arches. A shark fin antenna, a roof-mounted spoiler, and elongated LED taillamps are available on the rear section.

Information

A 296hp drivetrain powers the four-wheeler

The new Volvo XC90 is equipped with a 2.0-liter petrol engine combined with a 48V electric motor. The powertrain is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox, and generates 296hp of power and 420Nm of peak torque.

Interiors

The front seats offer massage function

The 2021 Volvo XC90 provides a spacious 7-seater cabin with a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, heated front seats with massage facility, an air purifier, and Maroon Brown or Amber upholstery options. It also houses a Bowers and Wilkins 19-speaker system and a touchscreen infotainment panel. For safety, there is adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree-view camera, lane keep assist, and front and rear collision mitigation.

Information

2021 Volvo XC90: Pricing and competition

In India, the 2021 Volvo XC90 carries a price-tag of Rs. 89.9 lakh (ex-showroom). It poses competition to the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLS, Land Rover Discovery, and BMW X7.