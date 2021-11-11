Test rides for Ola S1 e-scooter begin on invite-only basis

Ola Electric has started offering test rides for its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India. However, the test rides are being provided with a rider and to buyers who have paid in advance. Interested buyers in Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad are being invited via SMS or email and there are no charges for a test ride.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Ola Electric has been facing flak for delay in the deliveries of the e-scooters and for being unable to offer test rides to buyers. The company has sold scooters worth Rs. 1,100 crore. The deliveries were expected to begin in October this year but there have been some delays. This has agitated customers who have not been able to test ride the vehicle.

Design

The e-scooter comes in 10 color options

Ola S1 sports a smiley-shaped headlamp

The Ola S1 sits on a tubular frame and features a minimalistic design with an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat seat with a pillion grab rail, and a flat footboard. It also has an all-LED lighting setup, a 7.0-inch touchscreen instrument console with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, and rides on 12-inch aluminium-alloy wheels. The two-wheeler is available in 10 color variants.

Information

The Pro model delivers a range of 181km

The Ola S1 and S1 Pro pack an 8.5kW electric motor along with a 2.98kWh and 3.97kWh battery pack, respectively. The former has a top-speed of 90km/h and a 121km range, while the latter offers a top-speed of 115km/h and a range of 181km.

Safety

Disc brakes ensure safety of the rider

For the rider's safety, the Ola S1 is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with combined braking system for improved handling. The Pro model additionally gets Hill Hold and Cruise Control. The suspension duties on the e-scooter are taken care of by a single fork on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Ola S1: Pricing and availability

Ola S1 is priced at Rs. 1 lakh while the S1 Pro costs Rs. 1.3 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The test rides are currently available in Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad but more cities will be added to the list in the coming weeks.