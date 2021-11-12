Porsche Taycan goes official in India at Rs. 1.5 crore

Porsche Taycan EV launched in India

German luxury automaker Porsche has introduced the much-awaited Taycan electric sports car in the Indian market. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 1.5 crore and is offered in Taycan Sports Saloon and Gran Turismo trims. As for the highlights, the vehicle comes with a sporty look and a premium feature-rich cabin. It also delivers a range of up to 484km.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The Porsche Taycan comes as the company's first all-electric vehicle in India and raises the competition in the growing segment of luxury electric cars. Internationally, the car has seen phenomenal success. The automaker has sold 28,640 units in the first nine months of 2021. In India, it is expected to do well considering that a lot of people have been waiting for this car.

Exteriors

It boasts a 3-stage spoiler setup on the rear

Porsche Taycan has an attractive look with a sloping roofline, a sculpted hood with inverted L-shaped headlamps, and a wide blacked-out air dam. On the rear, it gets a full-width LED taillight, a 3-stage spoiler system, and a 3D 'PORSCHE' logo. The vehicle is flanked by black B-pillars, dual-tone ORVMs, automatically extending door handles, and designer wheels.

Information

It can sprint from 0-100km/h in under 3 seconds

Porsche Taycan packs two electric motors, paired with either a 79.2kWh or 93.4kWh battery pack. The powertrain delivers up to 751hp of power and a range of up to 484km/charge. The range-topping Taycan Turbo S variant can go from 0-100km/h in 2.8 seconds.

Interiors

The EV provides 4-zone climate control

The Porsche Taycan offers a luxurious 4-seater cabin with massage function in the front seats, a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, heated rear seats, and 4-zone automatic climate control. It also houses a huge 16.8-inch digital instrument console and an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Multiple airbags and automatic emergency braking are provided for safety.

Information

Porsche Taycan: Pricing

In India, the Porsche Taycan is priced starting at Rs. 1.5 crore (ex-showroom). The EV is currently up for pre-bookings in the country while deliveries will begin next year.