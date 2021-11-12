Ducati introduces Streetfighter V2 naked motorcycle with a 955cc engine

Nov 12, 2021

Ducati Streetfighter V2 breaks cover

Ducati has taken the wraps off its new Streetfighter V2 model, which is based on the Panigale V2 sports bike. The two-wheeler comes with a naked design and a host of electronic riding aids, including three power modes, three ride modes, and wheelie control. It runs on a 955cc motor that comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

Taleaways

Why does this story matter?

Ducati Streetfighter V2 is the latest addition to the auto giant's family of Streetfighter motorcycles. It gets a mix of Panigale V2's hardware along with street-friendly riding ergonomics. Some design features are borrowed from the higher-spec Streetfighter V4. Upon price announcement, the Streetfighter V2 will offer competition to various 1,000cc street motorbikes from other automakers.

Design

It sports a 4.3-inch TFT instrument cluster

Ducati Streetfighter V2 has a kerb weight of 200kg

The Ducati Streetfighter V2 sits on a cast aluminium monocoque frame and features an aggressive look with a V-shaped DRL, a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up seat, and radiator shrouds. It also houses a 4.3-inch color TFT instrument console, a full-LED lighting setup, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso tires.

Information

A 153hp engine fuels the vehicle

The Ducati Streetfighter V2 draws power from a 955cc Superquadro, liquid-cooled mill that churns out 153hp of power and 101.4Nm of peak torque at 9,000rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

Cornering ABS ensures safety while applying brakes

The Ducati Streetfighter V2 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, traction control, engine brake control, and wheelie control. It offers Wet, Road, and Sport riding modes. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by a fully adjustable Showa fork on the front and a single-sided swingarm on the rear end.

Information

Ducati Streetfighter V2: Pricing and availability

Ducati has not yet announced the pricing information of the Streetfighter V2. However, it is expected to be launched in India in the coming months and will be cheaper than the Panigale V2 which costs Rs. 17 lakh (ex-showroom).