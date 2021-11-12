Triumph Rocket 3 R gets limited-run 221 Special Edition model

Triumph Rocket 3 R 221 Special Edition breaks cover

Triumph Motorcycles has introduced a new variant of its Rocket 3 R motorbike in India, called the Rocket 3 R 221 Special Edition. The limited-edition bike will be up for grabs only for a year and comes with a new color option and cosmetic changes. Mechanically, the bike remains the same as the standard Rocket 3 R. Here are more details.

Takeways

Why does this story matter?

Triumph Rocket 3 R 221 Special Edition expands the company's portfolio in India and is aimed at attracting bike enthusiasts as well as fans of the brand. This model has been introduced to celebrate the Rocket 3 R's impressive peak torque figure of 221Nm and offers additional bodywork for a bold appearance. And with limited availability, it will likely become a sought-after model.

Design

The bike sports a Bluetooth-enabled TFT instrument cluster

Triumph Rocket 3 R 221 Special Edition rides on 17-inch front and 16-inch rear wheels

The Triumph Rocket 3 R 221 Special Edition sits on a full aluminium frame and features a Red Hopper Sapphire Black color scheme with the performance figures of the bike printed on top of the fuel tank. It also gets a dual headlamp cluster, a wide handlebar, a stepped-up seat, and side-mounted dual exhausts. There is a TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity.

Information

A 165hp engine fuels the motorcycle

Triumph Rocket 3 R 221 Special Edition is powered by the world's largest engine on a production motorcycle: a 2,458cc liquid-cooled motor that makes 165hp of power at 6,000rpm and 221Nm of peak torque at 4,000rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

Cornering ABS ensures improved handling while applying brakes

Triumph Rocket 3 R 221 Special Edition is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with cornering ABS. It offers four riding modes: Rain, Road, Sport, and Rider. Suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of by Showa's inverted forks on the front side and a fully-adjustable Showa piggyback reservoir on the rear end.

Information

Triumph Rocket 3 R 221 Special Edition: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of Triumph Rocket 3 R 221 Special Edition in India are yet to be announced. However, it will be in the markets only for a year.