The bestselling cars in India in October 2021

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Nov 12, 2021, 12:15 am

The automotive market has seen a significant dip in the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, auto companies are slowly making a comeback with a growth in sales. Here, we have listed the five bestselling cars in India from last month. Interestingly, Maruti Suzuki has secured the top four positions while Hyundai has managed to grab the fifth place.

Why does this story matter?

In this day and age of traveling distances on four-wheelers, automakers in India are progressively introducing newer models to cater to the demands of customers. In October, we saw some new launches as well as better overall sales for most of the companies thanks to the festive offers. Here, we provide a roundup of the most popular cars in India in October.

Car #1

Maruti Suzuki Alto: 17,389 units sold in October

Maruti Suzuki Alto has a wheelbase of 2,360mm

The Maruti Suzuki Alto carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 3.15 lakh and features a compact design with swept-back headlights, body-colored bumpers, and 12-inch wheels. Inside, it offers a seating capacity of up to five people, a dual-tone dashboard, two airbags, and an engine immobilizer. The hatchback is fueled by a 796cc petrol engine that makes 47.3hp of power and 69Nm of peak torque.

Car #2

Maruti Suzuki Baleno: 15,573 units sold in October

Maruti Suzuki Baleno provides two airbags for safety

Maruti Suzuki Baleno is priced starting at Rs. 5.99 lakh. It gets a sloping roofline, a chrome-surrounded grille, a power antenna, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside the cabin, there are five seats, power windows, automatic climate control, and a touchscreen infotainment system. The vehicle runs on a 1.2-liter VVT petrol motor that generates 81.8hp of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque.

Car #3

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: 12,923 units sold in October

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is 4,395mm long

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is available with a starting price of Rs. 7.96 lakh. The MPV has a sloping bonnet, a chrome grille, projector headlights, and indicator-mounted ORVMs. Its cabin has seven seats, an adjustable steering wheel, twin airbags, and crash sensors. The car is powered by a 1.5-liter K15 petrol mill that churns out 103.26hp of power and 138Nn of peak torque.

Car #4

Maruti Suzuki WagonR: 12,335 units sold in October

Maruti Suzuki WagonR gets two airbags

Maruti Suzuki WagonR starts at Rs. 4.93 lakh. It has a 3,655mm long body with adjustable headlights, a power antenna, and 14-inch wheels. Inside, there are five seats, fabric upholstery, rear parking sensors, an engine immobilizer, and a 7.0-inch infotainment touchscreen. The vehicle comes with a 1.2-liter petrol motor that makes 81.8hp/113Nm and a 998cc petrol mill that churns out 67.05hp/90Nm.

Car #5

Hyundai VENUE: 10,554 units sold in October

Hyundai VENUE houses an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel

Hyundai VENUE starts at Rs. 6.99 lakh and has a silvered skid plate, roof rails, projector headlights, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Its cabin offers a sunroof, voice control, two airbags, electronic stability control, and room for five people. The SUV is available with three engine options: a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol (118.35hp/172Nm), a 1.2-liter petrol (81.86hp/113.76Nm), and a 1.5-liter diesel mill (98.6hp/240.26Nm).