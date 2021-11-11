These are the safest cars currently available in India

Top 5 safest cars in India as per Global NCAP

Global NCAP is an independent organization that carries out crash tests on vehicles in different countries and it has played a key role in spreading awareness about car safety. The criteria for the test in India includes safety of the driver, co-passenger, and a child occupant in the rear seat. Here, we have listed the top five cars with highest safety scores in India.

Why does this story matter?

Carmakers are required to adhere to safety norms mandated by the government and crash testing of vehicles helps access how a car fares on the safety front. These tests help minimize losses such as deaths, property damage and injuries, among others. Global NCAP involves multiple parameters for testing vehicles and here, we have selected the best cars that you can currently buy in India.

Mahindra XUV700: Scored 57.69 points out of 66

Mahindra XUV700 has a wheelbase of 2,750mm

Mahindra XUV700 has scored a 5-star and 4-star rating for adult and child occupant safety, respectively. It starts at Rs. 12.49 lakh and features a muscular bonnet, C-shaped headlights, and a large chrome grille. There are seven airbags and a slew of ADAS functions for safety. The car comes with a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol (197.13hp/380Nm) and a 2.2-liter turbo-diesel motor offered in three tunes .

Tata Punch: Scored 57.34 points out of 66

Tata Punch packs four speakers

Tata Punch has also scored 5 and 4-star ratings for adult and child occupancy tests, respectively. It costs Rs. 5.49 lakh and offers a boxy stance with a dual-tone paint job, 16-inch alloy wheels, and a 7.0-inch infotainment panel. For safety, there is a rear-view camera, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and ABS with EBD. The four-wheeler runs on a 1.2-liter petrol motor (84.48hp/113Nm).

Mahindra XUV300: Scored 53.86 points out of 66

Mahindra XUV300 packs a 7.0-inch infotainment touchscreen

Mahindra XUV300 has also achieved 5-star and 4-star ratings for adult and child safety, respectively. It is priced starting at Rs. 7.95 lakh and gets a chrome grille, adjustable headlights, and a sunroof. Safety is ensured with seven airbags, ABS, and hill assist control. The SUV is offered with a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel engine (115hp/300Nm) and a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol mill (108.62hp/200Nm).

Mahindra Thar: Scored 53.63 points out of 66

Mahindra Thar has a ground clearance of 219mm

Mahindra Thar has achieved a 4-star rating in both adult and child occupant tests. It starts at Rs. 12.78 lakh and comes in hardtop, soft-top, and convertible rooftop options. The vehicle has off-roader-friendly features including two airbags, a tire pressure monitor and hill descent control, among others. It is available with a 2.2-liter diesel mill (130hp/300Nm) and a 2.0-liter petrol unit (150hp/300Nm).

Tata Tigor EV: Scored 49.24 points out of 66

Tata Tigor EV also provides hill assist control

Tata Tigor EV is one of the safest electric cars in India with a 4-star rating for adult and child safety. It is priced starting at Rs. 11.99 lakh and has a compact design with LED lighting. The car offers rear parking sensors, child safety lock, and ABS with EBD for safety. It produces 73.75hp/170Nm and delivers 306km range thanks to the 26kWh battery.