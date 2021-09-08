2021 Tata Tigor EV review: Should you buy it?

The 2021 Tata Tigor EV starts at Rs. 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Motors has been immensely successful with its Nexon EV in the Indian market as it currently accounts for a large chunk of the total Nexon sales. Hence, to further increase its footprint in the EV space, it has introduced the Tigor electric. The 2021 Tigor EV gets a new electric powertrain with ZIPTRON technology along with more features. Here's our review.

Exteriors

The car has a glossy black grille

The Tigor EV is easily distinguishable from the standard model due to the distinctive styling touches given by Tata Motors. Up front, there is an updated bumper, a glossy black grille with blue accents, and projector headlights with LED DRLs. The sedan also gets redesigned 14-inch steel wheels with blue highlights and is available in two color choices: Teal Blue and Daytona Gray.

Interiors

The cabin gets a new upholstery and blue accents

On the inside, Tata Motors has spruced up the cabin with blue accents all over the dashboard and a new upholstery having the tri-arrow theme. There is also a redesigned digital instrument cluster with EV-specific information on display. The Tigor EV is fairly spacious with adequate legroom as well as headroom at the rear. However, the boot space of 316-liter is below average.

Features

From connected car technology to automatic climate control

In terms of the equipment on offer, the Tigor EV comes with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, a digital instrument cluster, smartphone connectivity, a rear-view camera and parking sensors, cooled glove box, automatic climate control, and an 8-speaker Harman audio system. It also gets iRA connected car technology, which offers features like geo-fencing, remote commands, charging status and trip analytics, among others.

Performance

It has a seamless power delivery with strong acceleration

Powering the Tigor EV is a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor which develops 75hp/170Nm. The car comes with an automatic gearbox with two drive modes. In terms of driving experience, the Tigor EV is smooth and has a seamless power delivery. It is also quite quick with a 0-60km/h time of just 5.7 seconds and in the Sport mode, the acceleration is very strong.

Range

The real-world range is around 200km

The battery pack in the Tigor EV is a 26kWh unit which has an ARAI-certified range of 306km. However, in real-world conditions, expect the range to be around 200km, depending on the way you drive. With a fast charger, the charging time is drastically reduced to 60 minutes for an 80% charge while through a regular charger, it takes around eight hours.

Our verdict

Is it worth your money?

The Tata Tigor EV starts at Rs. 11.99 lakh and goes up to Rs. 13.14 lakh for the top-end model (both prices, ex-showroom). It is cheaper than the Nexon EV and also the most affordable EV currently on sale. However, the appeal of the Tigor EV goes beyond that as its range, performance and feature-list is quite impressive. Overall, it is a good buy.