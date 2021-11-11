2022 Hyundai CRETA breaks cover with updated styling

Published on Nov 11, 2021

Hyundai CRETA (facelift) revealed at GIIAS

Hyundai has unveiled the facelifted model of its CRETA SUV at the ongoing Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show. It will be first launched in Indonesia and later in other regions. The vehicle is based on the brand's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design philosophy and offers a tech-forward cabin. It runs on a naturally-aspirated petrol motor and will likely come in Prime, Style, and Active variants.

Why does this story matter?

Hyundai's updated CRETA will stir up things in the compact SUV segment with a new and bolder front fascia, a refreshed cabin with more equipment, added safety features, and improved electronics. Customers in India have loved the current-generation model. Its waiting period currently extends up to eight months and the facelifted version will heat up the rivalry once in arrive here next year.

Exteriors

It sports dual-beam projector headlamps

The 2022 Hyundai CRETA follows the 'Sensuous Sportiness' design language and features a 'parametric jewel' grille with integrated LED DRLs, a slimmer air dam, silvered skid plate, and dual-beam projector headlamps. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, and dual-tone alloy wheels with prominent cladding. There is a roof-mounted spoiler and LED taillamps on the rear.

India-spec model may get three engine choices

The Hyundai CRETA (facelift) in Indonesia is powered by a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol mill that makes 115hp/144Nm. Transmission duties are handled by an iMT or a manual gearbox. The India-specific model is likely to get an additional 1.5-liter diesel and 1.4-liter turbo-petrol engine.

Interiors

There is a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster

2022 Hyundai CRETA (facelift) houses a Bose sound system

The Hyundai CRETA (facelift) offers a spacious cabin with a multifunctional steering wheel, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, an air purifier, and a panoramic sunroof. It also packs a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Blue Link connected car technology. For safety, there are six airbags, a rear-view camera, and ADAS.

Hyundai CRETA (facelift): Availability

The pricing details of the facelifted Hyundai CRETA will be announced at the time of its launch in Indonesia by the end of this year. It will make its way to the Indian market around the second half of 2022.