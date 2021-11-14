Hyundai TUCSON bags 5-star rating in Euro NCAP safety test

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Nov 14, 2021, 12:42 pm

The India-bound fourth-generation Hyundai TUCSON has secured a 5-star rating from the European New Car Assessment Program (Euro NCAP) in both adult and child occupant protection. For adult safety, the SUV scored 33.1 out of 38 points while for child protection, it received 42.9 out of 49 points. However, for the Vulnerable Road User test, it got a low score of 66%. Here's more.

Takeaways

Why does the story matter?

The stellar safety scores of the Hyundai TUCSON are a testimony to its excellent build quality. This will aid the company in marketing the model as one to look out for when it debuts in India. The SUV gets a variety of safety features including, dual front airbags, a seat-belt reminder system, lane assist, and speed assistance. It also gets Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB).

Exteriors

The car has a parametric grille and a full-width taillamp

The new Hyundai TUCSON flaunts a muscular bonnet, narrow headlamps, a parametric grille with integrated LED DRLs, and a wide air dam. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 19-inch alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a full-width LED taillight, a faux silver skid plate, and bumper-mounted reflectors grace the rear end of the SUV.

Information

Petrol and diesel engine options should be available

In India, the upcoming Hyundai TUCSON might be fueled by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 152hp/192Nm and a 2.0-liter diesel mill that generates 185hp/400Nm. Transmission duties on the SUV should be taken care of by a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

Interiors

It gets a panoramic sunroof and two 10.25-inch screens

The fourth-generation Hyundai TUCSON has a spacious cabin, featuring black upholstery, auto climate control, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a Bose audio system, and a multifunctional steering wheel. Dual front airbags and a 360-degree-view camera ensure the passengers' safety. It also packs a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Blue Link.

Information

2022 Hyundai TUCSON: Pricing and availability

The new Hyundai TUCSON is expected to be launched in India around early 2022. As for the pocket-pinch, it should carry a premium over the outgoing model which starts at Rs. 22.69 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).