Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP, with a 1,103cc engine, breaks cover

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Nov 14, 2021, 10:57 am

After the Streetfighter V2, Italian automaker Ducati has unveiled its Streetfighter V4 SP naked sports bike. The two-wheeler flaunts a special "Winter Test" livery inspired by Ducati Corse motorcycles and gets a host of electronic riding aids. It draws power from a 1,103cc, Desmosedici Stradale, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 208hp. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does the story matter?

The V4 SP is the top-tier model of Ducati's Streetfighter range of naked motorcycles. It offers excellent performance and bears a hefty price-tag — both of which cement the vehicle's status as a model to look out for among luxury two-wheeler enthusiasts. The bike will go on sale globally early next year and a few units should also be available for orders in India.

Design

The bike has a TFT instrument console and full-LED lighting

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP has a muscular brushed aluminium fuel tank, rider-only saddle, an under-belly exhaust, CNC machined footpegs, golden-colored front forks, and a carbon fiber front mudguard. It packs a 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on carbon fiber wheels wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa tires. It has a 16-liter fuel tank and weighs 196kg.

Information

It is fueled by a 208hp, 1,103cc engine

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP runs on a 1,103cc, Desmosedici Stradale, liquid-cooled engine which makes 208hp of power and a peak torque of 123Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a quickshifter.

Safety

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with Bosch cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, engine brake control, and power modes. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 43mm Ohlins NIX30 forks on the front side and an Ohlins TTX36 unit with an adjustable rebound on the rear end.

Information

Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP carries a starting price-tag of $35,500 (around Rs. 26.4 lakh) and will be up for grabs from next year. Some units should also be available in India.