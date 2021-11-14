Brixton Cromwell 1200, with retro design, goes official in Europe

Brixton unveils its Cromwell 1200 bike in the UK

British automaker Brixton Motorcycles has unveiled its Cromwell 1200 model in the UK. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler sports a retro-inspired look and gets a TFT instrument console as well as a full-LED setup for lighting. It draws power from a 1,222cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox for handling transmission duties. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does the story matter?

Brixton Cromwell 1200 is the brand's largest offering in the Cromwell line-up and its launch was awaited for a long time. The motorcycle will not be up for grabs in India anytime soon. However, it rivals the Triumph Bonneville range, which is extremely popular among bike aficionados here. If Cromwell debuts here, the competition in the luxury two-wheeler segment is bound to increase.

Design

The bike has a flat seat and spoked wheels

The Brixton Cromwell 1200 has a sloping fuel tank, a flat-type seat wrapped in tan leather, a lengthy exhaust, and a circular headlight. The bike packs a circular TFT instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on 18-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels. It has a fuel storage capacity of 16 liters and tips the scales at 235kg.

Information

It runs on an 82hp, 1,222cc engine

The Brixton Cromwell 1200 is powered by a 1,222cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 81.8hp at 6,500rpm and a peak torque of 108Nm at 3,500rpm.

Safety

It gets two riding modes

In terms of safety equipment, the Brixton Cromwell 1200 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, traction control, and two riding modes, namely Eco and Sport. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by KYB forks on the front side and KYB dual springs on the rear end.

Information

What about its availability?

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the Brixton Cromwell 1200 will be announced at the time of launch. However, it should go on sale in Europe next year.