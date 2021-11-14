2021 Honda Elite 125 launched in Brazil; Indian debut unlikely

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Nov 14, 2021, 12:15 am

Honda launches its 2021 Elite 125 scooter in Brazil

Japanese automaker Honda has launched the 2021 version of its Elite 125 maxi-scooter in Brazil in three new shades. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a sporty design and gets twin LED headlights and an LCD instrument cluster sans smartphone connectivity. Under the hood, it is fueled by a 124.9cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected, air-cooled engine. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does the story matter?

The Honda Elite 125 seems like a better-looking version of the Grazia sold in India and offers more power. However, it is unlikely to debut in India. Instead, its components and styling elements are expected to make their way to Grazia to increase its appeal in the market. It rivals the TVS NTorq 125 Race XP here.

Design

The scooter has a contoured seat and alloy wheels

The Honda Elite 125 flaunts an indicator-mounted front apron with twin cubby holes, a contoured single-piece seat with a storage compartment beneath it, and a pillion grab rail. The scooter packs an LCD instrument cluster, twin LED headlights, and rides on 12-inch front and 10-inch rear alloy wheels. It is available in three new color options, namely White, Pearl Red, and Metallic Gray.

Information

It runs on a 9hp, 125cc engine

The new Honda Elite 125 maxi-style scooter is powered by a 124.9cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that generates a maximum power of 9.3hp at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 10.29Nm at 6,000rpm.

Safety

It gets a rear mono-shock unit

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Honda Elite 125 is equipped with a disc brake on the front and a drum brake at the rear. It also gets a parking brake. Meanwhile, suspension duties on the maxi-style scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

2021 Honda Elite 125: Pricing

The 2021 Honda Elite 125 sports a price figure of BRL 10,120 (around Rs. 1.35 lakh) in Brazil. However, no details related to the maxi-scooter's pricing and availability in India are currently available.