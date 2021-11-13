2022 Honda SH350i, with new design and features, breaks cover

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Nov 13, 2021, 10:00 pm

2022 Honda SH350i scooter unveiled in Europe

Japanese automaker Honda has unveiled the 2022 iteration of its SH350i scooter in Europe. It is available in two variants: standard and Sporty Edition. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler flaunts a refreshed look and gets a host of tech-based features, including a Smart Key. It draws power from a 330cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does the story matter?

The new Honda SH350i is unlikely to make its way to India as the brand will be unable to price it competitively. However, the design elements and features of the scooter might be seen on a model here. Honda is working on an electric scooter specific to our country and it seems to be the ideal candidate for such a treatment.

Design

The scooter has USB Type-C port and alloy wheels

Honda SH350i has a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, an optional 35-liter top box, and hazard lamps. It packs an LCD instrument cluster, a Type-C port, a full-LED lighting setup, and rides on 16-inch alloy wheels. The Sporty Edition is differentiated by two shades, Matte Blacky Gray Metallic and Pearl Falcon Gray, rim stickers, an engine cover, and a blacked-out front fork, among others.

Information

It runs on a 29hp, 330cc engine

The new Honda SH350i is fueled by a 330cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine linked to a variomatic gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 28.8hp at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 32Nm at 5,250rpm.

Safety

It gets ABS and traction control

To ensure the rider's safety, the 2022 Honda SH350i is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and traction control to avoid skidding on the roads. Suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by 35mm telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

2022 Honda SH350i: Pricing and availability

The 2022 Honda SH350i should arrive in European dealerships by next month but its pricing details are unavailable at the moment. Moreover, this scooter is unlikely to make its way to our shores.