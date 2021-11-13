Honda CB150X, with sporty looks, goes official in Indonesia

Honda unveils its CB150X bike in Indonesia

Japanese automaker Honda has unveiled its CB150X adventure touring motorcycle at the GIIAS in Indonesia. As for the highlights, the vehicle has an aggressive design and gets a tall windscreen as well as a full-LED setup for lighting. It is fueled by a 149cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox for handling transmission duties. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does the story matter?

The CB150X is Honda's smallest adventure touring bike and draws styling cues from its larger sibling: the CB200X. The motorcycle is unlikely to arrive on our shores anytime soon. However, its components might make their way to another Honda model here in the future. The two-wheeler seems to offer the perfect balance between styling and performance.

Design

The bike has a windscreen and bash plate

The Honda CB150X has a muscular fuel tank, a raised transparent windscreen, a prominent beak, center-set footpegs, a pulled-back handlebar, an upswept exhaust, and golden-colored front forks. The bike packs a digital instrument cluster, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. It also gets a sturdy-looking bash plate that safeguards the engine from any damage.

Information

It runs on a 17hp, 149cc engine

The Honda CB150X draws power from a 149cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that generates a maximum power of 16.5hp at 9,000rpm and a peak torque of 13.8Nm at 7,000rpm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

It gets 37mm inverted front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the Honda CB150X is equipped with disc brakes on the front as well as the rear wheel. It might also get ABS for better handling. Suspension duties on the adventure bike are taken care of by 37mm inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Honda CB150X: Pricing and availability

In Indonesia, the Honda CB150X carries a starting price figure of RP 32 million (around Rs. 1.67 lakh). The adventure touring bike is unlikely to be up for grabs in India.