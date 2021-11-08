2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio to be offered in four trims

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Nov 08, 2021, 11:17 am

2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio will be available in seven variants

Maruti Suzuki will launch the 2021 Celerio hatchback in India on November 10. It will be offered in six mono-tone shades and seven variants across four trim levels: LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI+. The car will have a new design, a revamped cabin loaded with features, and shall be fueled by a K-Series 1.0-liter, Dual VVT petrol engine. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have a new grille and LED taillamps

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio will flaunt a muscular bonnet, a new grille and headlights, and round fog lamps. It will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and alloy wheels. LED taillamps and a window wiper will grace the rear end. The car will be offered in six colors including, Glistening Gray, Solid Fire Red, Arctic White, Caffeine Brown, and Speedy Blue.

Information

It currently runs on a 66hp, 1.0-liter engine

The new Celerio will run on a 1.0-liter K-Series petrol engine with idle start-stop technology. The power output details are yet to revealed. The current model is fueled by a 1.0-liter petrol mill that makes 66hp/90Nm and is linked to 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox.

Interiors

The hatchback will get a Smartplay Studio 2.0 infotainment system

The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio will have a refreshed 5-seater cabin, featuring auto climate control, better seats, new upholstery, and a power steering wheel. It will house a Smartplay Studio 2.0 touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Dual airbags, high-speed alert, ABS, rear parking camera, EBD, and seat-belt reminder should ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information

2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Pricing

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio can be booked online or via dealerships against a token amount of Rs. 11,000. The car should carry a premium over the current model which starts at Rs. 4.65 lakh (ex-showroom).