Toyota Belta sedan previewed in spy shots; design details revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Oct 10, 2021, 10:46 pm

Japanese automaker Toyota will launch the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz sedan in India in the coming weeks. In the latest development, spy shots of the car clicked at a dock have surfaced online, highlighting important design elements. The pictures indicate that the four-wheeler will have a new grille and alloy wheels, as well as LED headlights. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have LED headlights and a sculpted bonnet

The Toyota Belta will be based on the HEARTECT platform and have a sloping roofline, a sculpted hood, a chrome-surrounded grille, a wide air vent, sleek LED headlights with DRLs, and wrap-around taillamps. It will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer multi-spoke alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it will have a wheelbase of 2,650mm and a ground clearance of 170mm.

Information

It will run on a 103hp, 1.5-liter engine

The Toyota Belta will be fueled by a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder, mild-hybrid petrol engine linked to a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties. The mill will generate 103hp of power and a peak torque of 138Nm.

Interiors

The sedan will get two airbags and five seats

The Toyota Belta will have a spacious 5-seater cabin with cruise control, auto climate control, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. It will pack a 4.2-inch color MID and a 7.0-inch infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Twin airbags, an engine immobilizer, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD will ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information

Toyota Belta: Pricing and rivals

In India, the Toyota Belta sedan is expected to sport a starting price-figure of around Rs. 9.3 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price point, it will take on rivals such as Honda City and Volkswagen Vento.