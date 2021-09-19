Five month waiting period for Volkswagen Polo and Vento cars

Volkswagen Polo and Vento's waiting period stretches up to five months

Due to high demand, select variants of the Volkswagen Polo hatchback and Vento sedan in India are commanding a waiting period of up to five months. Moreover, to clear the backlog, the brand's dealerships have stopped accepting bookings for models like Polo Comfortline MPI and Comfortline TSI AT as well as Vento Comfortline TSI MT and Highline Plus TSI MT. Here are more details.

A five month wait for these models

Currently, in India, there is a waiting period of five months for the Volkswagen Polo Trendline MPI, Comfortline TSI MT, Highline Plus TSI MT, Highline Plus TSI AT, and GT TSI AT. The Vento Highline TSI MT model also has a five month waiting period.

The cars have 16-inch wheels and a sleek grille

Volkswagen Polo has the proportions of a hatchback while the Vento is a sedan. They have a sloping roofline, a narrow grille with a honeycomb pattern, a blacked-out air vent, a rain-sensing wiper, a rear window defogger, and a power antenna. On the sides, the cars are flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels. The Polo also gets a roof-mounted spoiler.

They are fueled by a 110hp, 1.0-liter engine

The Volkswagen Polo and Vento run on a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine that generates 110hp/175Nm. The Polo also gets a 1.0-liter MPI mill that generates 76hp. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or a torque converter automatic gearbox.

They get five seats and multiple airbags

Volkswagen Polo and Vento have a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring auto climate control, a dual-tone dashboard, rear AC vents, a power steering wheel, and rear parking sensors. They house a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers is ensured by ABS, EBD, an engine immobilizer, multiple airbags, and crash sensors.

Volkswagen Polo and Vento: Pricing

In India, the Volkswagen Polo starts at Rs. 6.27 lakh and goes up to Rs. 9.99 lakh. Meanwhile, the Volkswagen Vento falls in the Rs. 9.99-14.10 lakh price-bracket (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).