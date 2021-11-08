Ducati Hypermotard 950 to be launched on November 10

Launch date of Ducati Hypermotard 950 announced

Italian automaker Ducati has announced via a teaser that its Hypermotard 950 motorcycle will be launched in India on November 10. It is already up for grabs in the global markets. The bike has a head-turning look and offers several electronic riding aids. Under the hood, it is fueled by a 937cc, Testastretta, V-twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. Here are more details.

The motorcycle has 17-inch wheels and twin exhausts

The Ducati Hypermotard 950 is built on a trellis frame and has a tapered aluminium handlebar, a sloping fuel tank with extensions, a prominent beak, removable passenger footpegs, a flat seat, and dual under-seat exhausts. The bike packs a 4.3-inch TFT instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, a USB power socket, and rides on 17-inch blacked-out wheels.

It is powered by an 112hp, 937cc engine

The Ducati Hypermotard 950 is fueled by a Euro 5-compliant 937cc, V-twin, Testastretta 11-degree, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 112.4hp at 9,000rpm and a peak torque of 96Nm at 7,250rpm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

It gets 45mm Marzocchi front forks

To ensure the rider's safety, the Ducati Hypermotard 950 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with riding modes, traction control, wheelie control, and cornering ABS for better handling. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by 45mm Marzocchi forks on the front side and a Sachs mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Ducati Hypermotard 950: Pricing and availability

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the Ducati Hypermotard 950 in India will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, it should carry a price-tag of around Rs. 12.5 lakh (ex-showroom).