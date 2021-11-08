Kawasaki Z900 v/s BMW F 900 R: Which is better?

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Nov 08, 2021, 03:48 pm

Kawasaki Z900 v/s BMW F 900 R: A comparison

The Kawasaki Z900 naked-style sports bike is receiving good response from customers in India. It flaunts a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, black-colored alloy wheels, lots of tech-based features, and runs on a BS6-compliant 948cc, liquid-cooled engine. But should you go for the Z900 or BMW's F 900 R which is also an excellent offering around the Rs. 10 lakh price-point? Here's our comparison.

Equipment

The Z900 offers more technology

Kawasaki Z900 BMW F 900 R

The Kawasaki Z900 sits on a high-tensile steel trellis frame, while the BMW F 900 R is built on a bridge-type chassis. They both get an upswept exhaust but the latter flaunts a twin-tip unit. For lighting, the motorcycles have LED headlamps, taillights, as well as turn indicators. They also pack a digital instrument cluster but only the Z900 offers Bluetooth connectivity.

Information

The Z900 can store more fuel

Kawasaki Z900 has a saddle height of 820mm, a fuel storage capacity of 17-liter, and a wheelbase of 1,455mm. The BMW F 900 R gets a 13-liter fuel tank, a saddle height of 815mm, and a wheelbase of 1,518mm. They weigh 212kg and 211kg, respectively.

Performance

The Z900 also gets a more powerful engine

The Kawasaki Z900 runs on a BS6-compliant 948cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that makes 123.2hp of power and 98.6Nm of torque. On the other hand, the BMW F 900 R draws power from a BS6-compliant 895cc, liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder mill that generates 103.1hp/92Nm. Both the two-wheelers come with a 6-speed manual gearbox. However, it is evident that the Z900 offers a more powerful engine.

Safety

Both the bikes provide disc brakes for rider's safety

Kawasaki Z900 and BMW F 900 R are equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, traction control, and multiple riding modes. Suspension duties on the former are handled by 41mm inverted front forks and a rear horizontal back-link unit, while the latter gets 43mm inverted telescopic front forks and a central spring strut on the rear end.

Our verdict

Which one should you buy?

The Kawasaki Z900 sports a price-figure of Rs. 8.42 lakh, while the BMW F 900 R falls in the price-bracket of Rs. 10.8-10.95 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). The Z900 is our pick as it offers eye-catching looks, better technology, can store more fuel, and packs a more powerful engine. Also, it bears a significantly lower price-tag as compared to the F 900 R.