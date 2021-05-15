BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 reaches dealerships; deliveries to commence soon

Japanese automaker Kawasaki will soon commence deliveries of its BS6-compliant Ninja 300 in India, considering that the bike has started arriving at dealerships in the country. To recall, the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 was launched in March with a price-tag of Rs. 3.18 lakh. As for the key highlights, it comes with revised graphics and a BS6-compliant 296cc engine. Here's our roundup.

It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 sits on a steel tube diamond frame with a muscular tank, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, and a twin-pod halogen headlight. It has a semi-digital instrument console, an LED taillight and rides on 17-inch, blacked-out alloy wheels. The motorcycle is available in Lime Green (with KRT graphics), Candy Lime Green, and Ebony color options.

The vehicle is fueled by a 296cc engine

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 draws power from a BS6-compliant 296cc, parallel twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 38.8hp of power at 11,000rpm and 26.1Nm of peak torque at 10,000rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure rider's safety

On the safety front, the Kawasaki Ninja 300 is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by 37mm telescopic forks on the front side and Uni-Trak gas-charged shock-absorbers with 5-way adjustable preload on the rear end.

Kawasaki Ninja 300: Pricing and availability

In India, the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 is priced at Rs. 3.18 lakh (ex-showroom) and deliveries of the bike are expected to begin soon. The company has also introduced a K-Care package, under which new buyers can avail extended warranty and an annual maintenance contract.