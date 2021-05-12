2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 arrives in China in new shades

Kawasaki has launched 2021 Ninja 400 motorcycle in China. It is offered in two new shades: Twilight Blue and Deep Grey. As for the highlights, the motorbike has a sporty design and comes with a full-LED setup for lighting as well as a semi-digital instrument cluster. It is powered by a 399cc, twin-cylinder engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has a raised windshield

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 has an eye-catching look, featuring a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, fairing-integrated turn indicators, an upswept exhaust, and a raised transparent windscreen. The bike packs a semi-digital instrument cluster, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on designer wheels. It has a 14-liter fuel tank and tips the scales at 173kg.

Information

It is fueled by a 45hp, 399cc engine

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 bike draws power from a 399cc, twin-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 45.3hp and a peak torque of 37.2Nm. The motor is paired to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

It has disc brakes on both the wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS, to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400: Pricing and availability

In China, the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 carries a price-tag of CNY 50,000 (roughly Rs. 5.7 lakh). As of now, it is unclear if Kawasaki India will bring the motorcycle to our shores.