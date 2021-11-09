Toyota Aygo X debuts with a retractable canvas roof

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Nov 09, 2021, 12:15 am

Toyota has revealed its Aygo X crossover in Europe

Japanese automaker Toyota has revealed its Aygo X crossover in Europe. It will be up for grabs in 2022. The four-wheeler has an aggressive design and a sporty cabin with several tech-based features, including wireless charging and adaptive cruise control. It runs on a 1.0-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine and has a top-speed of 158km/h. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has LED headlamps and 18-inch wheels

Toyota Aygo X is based on the GA-B platform and flaunts a sculpted bonnet, LED headlights, and a blacked-out grille. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, black cladding on wheel arches, and 18-inch matte black alloy wheels with orange accents. Vertically positioned taillights and a window wiper grace the rear end. Dimensions-wise, it is 3,700mm long and has a width of 1,740mm.

Information

It is fueled by a 72hp, 1.0-liter engine

Toyota Aygo X runs on a 1.0-liter, naturally aspirated, petrol engine that generates 72hp/93Nm and is paired to a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. The vehicle has a top-speed of 158km/h and can sprint from 0-100km/h in 15.6 seconds.

Interiors

The car gets a retractable fabric roof and ambient lighting

Toyota Aygo X has a striking cabin, featuring a retractable fabric roof, wireless charging, ambient lighting, a 4-speaker JBL sound system, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and over-the-air software updates. Safety features include lane assistance, adaptive cruise control, daytime cyclist detection, night pedestrian detection, and Emergency Steering Assist.

Information

Toyota Aygo X: Availability

The Toyota Aygo X will be sold in Europe from next year onward but its pricing details have not been disclosed yet. Also, it is unclear whether the compact crossover will make its way to India.