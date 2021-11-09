Toyota Aygo X debuts with a retractable canvas roof
Japanese automaker Toyota has revealed its Aygo X crossover in Europe. It will be up for grabs in 2022. The four-wheeler has an aggressive design and a sporty cabin with several tech-based features, including wireless charging and adaptive cruise control. It runs on a 1.0-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine and has a top-speed of 158km/h. Here are more details.
The car has LED headlamps and 18-inch wheels
Toyota Aygo X is based on the GA-B platform and flaunts a sculpted bonnet, LED headlights, and a blacked-out grille. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, black cladding on wheel arches, and 18-inch matte black alloy wheels with orange accents. Vertically positioned taillights and a window wiper grace the rear end. Dimensions-wise, it is 3,700mm long and has a width of 1,740mm.
It is fueled by a 72hp, 1.0-liter engine
Toyota Aygo X runs on a 1.0-liter, naturally aspirated, petrol engine that generates 72hp/93Nm and is paired to a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. The vehicle has a top-speed of 158km/h and can sprint from 0-100km/h in 15.6 seconds.
The car gets a retractable fabric roof and ambient lighting
Toyota Aygo X has a striking cabin, featuring a retractable fabric roof, wireless charging, ambient lighting, a 4-speaker JBL sound system, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and over-the-air software updates. Safety features include lane assistance, adaptive cruise control, daytime cyclist detection, night pedestrian detection, and Emergency Steering Assist.
Toyota Aygo X: Availability
The Toyota Aygo X will be sold in Europe from next year onward but its pricing details have not been disclosed yet. Also, it is unclear whether the compact crossover will make its way to India.