Kia Sonet (7-seater) unveiled; to be launched in Indonesia firstLast updated on Apr 08, 2021, 11:19 am
South Korean automaker Kia Motors has unveiled its Sonet (7-seater) SUV. It will be a made-in-India product but shall be launched in Indonesia first.
As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has an eye-catching design and a spacious cabin with three rows of seats and a host of features. It draws power from a 1.5-liter Smartstream engine.
Here are more details.
Exteriors
The car sports a large black grille
The Kia Sonet (7-seater) has a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, a blacked-out grille with chrome outline, a muscular bonnet, sleek LED headlamps with DRLs, wrap-around LED taillights, and a wide air dam.
It is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and designer alloy wheels.
As for the dimensions, the car has a length of 4,120mm and a wheelbase of 2,500mm.
Information
It runs on a 113hp, 1.5-liter engine
In Indonesia, the Kia Sonet (7-seater) draws power from a 1.5-liter, DOHC, Smartstream engine linked to a 6-speed manual or an iVT gearbox. The motor generates 113.4hp of maximum power at 6,300rpm and 144Nm of peak torque at 4,500rpm.
Interiors
The vehicle houses a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
The Kia Sonet (7-seater) has a 3-row cabin with LED ambient lighting, wireless charging, rear AC vents, a 7-speaker Bose sound system, and a power steering wheel.
It houses a digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and UVO connected car technology.
All standard safety options, including multiple airbags, are also available.
Information
Kia Sonet (7-seater): Pricing and availability
The pricing and availability details of the Kia Sonet (7-seater) in Indonesia will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it should carry some premium over the 5-seater model which starts at Rp 193,000,000 (approximately Rs. 9.8 lakh).