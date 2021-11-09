Kia Carnival (6-seater) launched in India at Rs. 29 lakh

Kia Carnival (6-seater) goes official in India

South Korean automaker Kia Motors has launched a new 6-seater variant of its Carnival MPV in India. It is available on the mid-tier Prestige trim. The model offers captain seats for all the passengers and a boot space of 540-liters which is more than the 7- and 8-seater versions. However, its design and mechanicals remain unchanged. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Kia Motors is a profitable automotive brand in India but the Carnival is not exactly a bestseller with around 400 units sold every month. This new variant will attract buyers looking for a 6-seater MPV and may help boost sales. The inclusion of this trim has also led to the discontinuation of the 9-seater version from the car's line-up in the country.

Exteriors

The car has LED headlights and a chrome-surrounded grille

The Kia Carnival has a sporty design, featuring a muscular bonnet, a chrome-surrounded grille, a wide air vent, and LED headlights. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, wrap-around LED taillights, and a window wiper are available on the rear. As for the dimensions, the car has a wheelbase of 3,060mm and a ground clearance of 180mm.

Information

It runs on a 197hp, 2.2-liter engine

Kia Carnival runs on a BS6-compliant 2.2-liter diesel engine that generates a maximum power of 197hp and a peak torque of 440Nm. The mill is linked to an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle gets a panoramic sunroof and 8.0-inch infotainment system

The Kia Carnival has a spacious cabin, featuring a panoramic sunroof, 3-zone climate control, key-less entry, parking sensors, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. It houses an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and UVO connected car technology. Six airbags, cornering brake control, electronic stability control, and hill assist ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information

Kia Carnival: Pricing

In India, the 6-seater variant of the Kia Carnival carries a price-tag of Rs. 28.95 lakh. Meanwhile, the standard MPV falls in the price-bracket of Rs. 24.95-33.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).