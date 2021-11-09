Hyundai Creta v/s Volkswagen Taigun: Which one is better?

The compact SUV segment has seen a meteoric rise over the years in terms of sales and demand. Volkswagen has also recently jumped into the fray with its much awaited Taigun. Based on the 'MQB-A0-IN' platform, the Taigun is aimed straight at the likes of the immensely popular Hyundai Creta with its turbo-petrol powertrains. So, which one should you buy? Here's our comparison.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Both the Volkswagen Taigun and Hyundai Creta are popular SUVs in India. The former has received over 18,000 bookings and has a waiting period of around two months. The Creta is the segment bestseller and attracts a waiting period of 7-8 months, depending on the variant. This story aims to help you decide between the two based on their styling, features, and performance.

Exteriors

Creta looks bigger while the Taigun is sportier

Despite being in the same segment, the Creta comes across as longer and wider than the Taigun. That said, the sportier lines of the Taigun are quite attractive while the Creta looks more mature with its rounded off silhouette. Both the SUVs differ in their design language but have some common elements like 17-inch alloy wheels, black body cladding, and roof rails.

Interiors

Taigun's dashboard is uncluttered while the Creta looks more premium

Inside, both the SUVs have a mixture of traditional materials and sportier black/gray design elements. The Taigun's cabin layout is simple with an uncluttered dashboard plus lots of silver accents. The Creta has a busier layout but its 4-spoke steering wheel looks more premium and it also packs a bigger touchscreen. Both the SUVs are comfortable and offer enough space for rear passengers.

Features

From connected car technology to ventilated front seats

Both the cars are well equipped with features like climate control, touchscreen infotainment console, cruise control, connected car technology, ventilated front seats and a rear-view camera. The Creta has a panoramic sunroof, an electric parking brake and a powered driver's seat. The Taigun, meanwhile, has touch based AC controls and Type-C ports. Safety is also well looked at with both vehicles getting six airbags.

Performance

The Taigun is sportier while the Creta is more comfortable

The Creta range begins with a 1.5-liter petrol unit (113hp/144Nm), while a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol (138hp/250Nm) is optional. The Taigun comes with turbo-petrol powertrains only with either a 1.0-liter motor (113hp/175Nm) or the more powerful 1.5-liter unit (147hp/250Nm). Unlike the Taigun, the Creta is also available with a 1.5-liter diesel mill. In terms of driving experience, the Taigun feels sportier while Creta is more comfortable.

Our verdict

Which one should you buy?

Both the SUVs are priced in the same range with the Creta (Rs. 10.16-17.87 lakh) offering more variants over the Taigun (Rs. 10.49-17.49 lakh). Despite the obvious similarities, the Taigun will appeal to a different set of buyers looking for outright performance along with the sporty looks. The Creta, on the other hand, makes sense if you want more space and features.