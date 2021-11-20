Yingang YG250 Legend, with retro looks, goes official in China

Chinese automaker Yingang has revealed the YG250 Legend motorbike in its home country. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a retro-inspired look and gets a digital instrument console as well as alloy wheels with a blacked-out finish. It runs on a 250cc, twin-cylinder, counter-balanced engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox for handling transmission duties. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Yingang YG250 Legend with certain cosmetic tweaks is also available in Malaysia. There, it is known as the GPX Legend 250. In China, the vehicle bears an affordable price tag and it is even cheaper than the Honda CB350RS sold in India. If it arrives on our shores, the competition in the market is expected to increase.

Design

The bike has a round headlamp and flat seat

The Yingang YG250 Legend has a muscular fuel tank with indents, mid-set footpegs, a flat-type single-piece seat, a wide handlebar, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The bike packs an LCD instrument cluster, a circular headlight as well as turn indicators, and blacked-out alloy wheels. It has a ground clearance of 180mm, a seat height of 790mm, and tips the scales at 147kg.

Information

It runs on a 16hp, 250cc engine

Yingang YG250 Legend draws power from a 250cc, twin-cylinder, counter-balanced engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 15.78hp and a peak torque of 15Nm. The vehicle hits a top-speed of 120km/h.

Safety

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Yingang YG250 Legend is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the retro-styled bike are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a shock absorber on the rear end.

Information

Yingang YG250 Legend: Pricing and availability

In China, the Yingang YG250 Legend carries a price tag of CNY 13,800 (around Rs. 1.6 lakh). However, no details regarding the availability of the motorcycle in India have been disclosed.