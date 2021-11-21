2021 Honda Navi launched in four colors in the US

Honda launches Navi mini bike in the US

Japanese automaker Honda has launched the 2021 version of its Navi mini bike in the US. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a quirky look and is available with an analog instrument cluster and blacked-out sheet metal wheels. It draws power from a 109cc, single-cylinder engine linked to a CVT gearbox for handling transmission duties. Here are more details.

Why does this story matter?

The 2021 Honda Navi available in the US is the same as the model that was discontinued in India in 2019. It sold over one lakh units on our shores. The US-specific model offers good looks and bears an affordable price tag as per American standards. The mini bike should be able to attract quite a number of buyers there.

The vehicle is offered in four colors

The 2021 Honda Navi has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, a side-mounted exhaust, and high-set handlebars. The mini bike packs an analog instrument console, a storage compartment, a halogen headlight, and rides on 12-inch front and 10-inch rear sheet metal wheels. It is available in four shades: Red, Ranger Green, Grasshopper Green, and Nut Brown.

It runs on an 8hp, 109cc engine

The 2021 Honda Navi is powered by a 109cc, single-cylinder engine that should generate a maximum power of around 7.9hp and a peak torque of 9Nm. The mill is linked to a CVT gearbox.

It gets a rear mono-shock unit

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Honda Navi mini bike is equipped with a drum brake on the front as well as the rear wheel. Meanwhile, suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

2021 Honda Navi: Pricing and availability

In the US, the 2021 Honda Navi carries a price tag of $1,807 (around Rs. 1.34 lakh). However, details pertaining to the mini bike's availability in India are yet to be disclosed.