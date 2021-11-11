Yamaha reveals updated MT-10 with a more powerful 998cc engine

2022 Yamaha MT-10 unveiled in Europe

Yamaha has introduced the 2022 version of its MT-10 hypernaked motorcycle. The bike offers a revised design, a more powerful engine, and a range of electronic riding aids including a TFT instrument display and a 6-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU). It packs a 998cc CP4 engine with heavier offset steel con-rods as well as lightweight aluminium pistons. Here are more details.

Yamaha has significantly improved the latest version of Yamaha MT-10 as compared to its previous-generation model. The design, braking system, and the engine output have been revised substantially while the suspension setup has been retained as is. The arrival of the 2022 MT-10 poses tough competition to existing and upcoming 1,000cc bikes from other automakers.

It tips the scales at 212kg

2022 Yamaha MT-10 comes in three color options

The 2022 Yamaha MT-10 sits on a bridge tube frame and features an aggressive design with an eye-shaped headlamp cluster, a muscular 17-liter fuel tank, a single-piece seat, and an upswept titanium exhaust. It also houses an all-LED lighting setup, a 4.2-inch full-color TFT instrument console, and a 6-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU). The two-wheeler has 17-inch wheels and weighs 212kg.

A 166hp engine fuels the vehicle

The latest Yamaha MT-10 is powered by a Euro 5-compliant 998cc, liquid-cooled motor that produces 165.9hp of power at 11,500rpm and 112Nm of peak torque at 9,000rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

An inverted fork is available on the front

The 2022 Yamaha MT-10 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, wheelie control, engine brake control, traction control, and slide control system. It offers four riding modes. The suspension duties are taken care of by an inverted fork on the front and a central spring strut on the rear end.

2022 Yamaha MT-10: Pricing and availability

The pricing information of the latest Yamaha MT-10 is currently under the wraps. However, it will be available for purchase in Europe in February 2022.