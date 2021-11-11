Suzuki Burgman Street Electric might be revealed on November 18

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Nov 11, 2021, 12:31 am

Suzuki might reveal its Burgman Street Electric soon

Japanese automaker Suzuki will unveil a new two-wheeler in India on November 18. It is expected to be the Burgman Street Electric scooter. The vehicle will look similar to its fuel-guzzling counterpart and shall offer full-LED illumination as well as a digital instrument cluster. It will be fueled by an electric powertrain whose specifications are yet to be revealed. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The Suzuki Burgman Street Electric has been spied testing in India for quite some time and will mark the brand's entry into the electric vehicles (EV) segment here. It is expected that the two-wheeler will be priced competitively and shall take on rivals such as the Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450X, Ola S1, as well as TVS iQube.

Design

The scooter will have a windshield and Bluetooth connectivity

The Suzuki Burgman Street Electric will have a flat footboard, a stepped-up seat with a pillion grab rail, and a raised windscreen. It will flaunt a white and blue dual-tone paintwork. The scooter will pack a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, an all-LED setup for lighting, and will ride on 12-inch front and 10-inch rear wheels.

Information

It will have a top-speed of around 70km/h

Powertrain details of the Suzuki Burgman Street Electric are yet to be disclosed. However, the scooter is expected to deliver a maximum range of around 75km per charge and hit a top-speed of around 65-70km/h.

Safety

It will get twin rear shock absorbers

In terms of safety equipment, the Suzuki Burgman Street Electric will be equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, and a combined braking system for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the scooter will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

Suzuki Burgman Street Electric: Pricing and availability

Suzuki will reveal the availability and pricing details of the Burgman Street Electric scooter in India at the time of its launch. However, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 1 lakh (ex-showroom).