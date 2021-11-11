2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno spied in production guise

New Maruti Suzuki Baleno to be launched in 2022

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the facelifted Baleno in India next year. Now, a production-specific version of the car sans camouflage has been spied, revealing key design details. The pictures suggest that it will have a wider grille, LED DRLs, aggressive bumpers, and a high-mounted LED stop lamp on the rear. Two petrol engine options will be available. Here are more details.

Why does the story matter?

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno has been available in India for quite some time and more than nine lakh units have been sold by April this year. The launch of the facelifted model will aid in increasing its value in a competitive segment and it should take on rivals such as the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, and Toyota Glanza.

The car will have swept-back headlights and black door handles

The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno will flaunt a muscular bonnet, a wide grille, swept-back projector headlamps with LED DRLs, and an aggressive-looking bumper with refreshed fog lamp housings. It will be flanked by black door handles, black ORVMs, and new alloy wheels. A redesigned bumper, wrap-around LED taillights with a new lighting signature, and a high-mounted LED stop lamp will grace the rear section.

It will get two petrol engine choices

Maruti Suzuki Baleno should run on a 1.2-liter VVT petrol engine that makes 82hp/113Nm and a 1.2-liter Dualjet, Dual VVT petrol mill with a mild-hybrid system that generates 89hp/113Nm. Transmission duties are likely to be handled by a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

The vehicle will offer five seats and two airbags

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno is likely to have a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring auto climate control, parking sensors, key-less entry, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should pack a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For the passengers' safety, two airbags, a rear-view camera, ABS, crash sensors, and EBD will be available.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Pricing and availability

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it should cost more than the current model which starts at Rs. 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom).